Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Biocon share price gained 4% despite fall in profits in Q3

Here's why Biocon share price gained 4% despite fall in profits in Q3

Biocon share price gained 3.82 per cent at Rs 370.80 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

biocon

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price gained 3.82 per cent at Rs 370.80 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade after the company’s earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
The pharma company’s Q3FY25 consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 25.1 crore, compared to Rs 660 crore in Q3FY24, while revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,820 crore, down from Rs 3,954 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.
 
The company’s earnings in the same quarter last year included revenue from the Branded Formulations India (BFI) business in the corresponding quarter last year, which has since been divested. Additionally, the company recorded Rs 350 crore from Biocon Biologics’ partial divestment of BFI units and a Rs 456 crore gain from Biocon’s stake dilution in Bicara Therapeutics.
 
 
Adjusting for these factors, Biocon’s Q3 FY25 revenue saw a 10 per cent year-on-year growth. The company’s net research and development investments for the quarter stood at Rs 199 crore, representing 7 per cent of revenue excluding Syngene.
 
Moreover, Biocon’s biosimilars segment grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,289 crore. Research Services (Syngene) also performed well, growing 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 944 crore. However, Generics (APIs & Generic Formulations) saw a slight 2 per cent Y-o-Y decline but grew 10 per cent sequentially, generating Rs 686 crore in revenue.  ALSO READ: Policybazaar owner PB Fintech shares up 3% on posting Q3 nos; Buy or sell?

Also Read

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

stock market, market, stock brokers

This smallcap chemicals stock zooms over 100% in 4 months; hits new high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Policybazaar owner PB Fintech shares up 3% on posting Q3 nos; Buy or sell?

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer share up 5% despite muted Q3; tea inflation worries analysts

 
“Syngene’s return to growth, combined with global approvals for bUstekinumab and European approval for gLiraglutide, will pave the way for launches and drive growth in Q4 and beyond. These developments will strategically position the Biocon Group for enhanced long-term growth,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group. 
 
In terms of segmental revenue contribution, Biosimilars led with 58 per cent, followed by Research Services at 24 per cent, and Generics at 18 per cent.
 
Biocon has a total market capitalisation of Rs 43,839.91 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 1043.29 and at an earning per share of Rs 0.35, according to BSE.   ALSO READ: This smallcap chemicals stock zooms over 100% in 4 months; hits new high
 
At 10:58 AM, the stock price of the company was up 2.24 per cent at Rs 365.15 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.58 per cent to 77,208.58 level.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 77,250 ahead of Economic Survey release; All sectors up

Bharat Electronics

BEL's strong Q3, promising outlook lead brokerages to issue 'Buy' call

IPO

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO ends today; 47% subscription, GMP drops to 1%

steel

JSPL shares plunge 14% after Q3FY25 results; key factors behind fall

IPO

Malpani Pipes IPO closes today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE biocon stock Biocon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon