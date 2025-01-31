Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

Wockhardt now intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA and seek marketing authorisation application with European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wockhardt share price surged 10 per cent to Rs 1,415.60 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the company said the company's flagship discovery product, Zaynich, has achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy in Phase III trial study.
 
At 10:53 AM, Wockhardt share was up 9 per cent at Rs 1,402.05 per share, as compared to 0.56 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 1.5 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trade.
 
In the past one year, Wockhardt stock has zoomed 208 per cent, as against 7.6 per cent rise in the benchmark index. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,582.95 on January 3, 2025.
 
 
Wockhardt, in an exchange filing said, Zaynich, the company's flagship discovery product, has successfully completed a global, pivotal, registration-enabling Phase III study and demonstrated superiority compared with meropenem (89.0 per cent vs 68.4 per cent, respectively) in the USFDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) primary efficacy endpoint, defined as the combination of clinical cure and microbiologic eradication at test of cure (TOC, 7-10 days after last dose).
 
"With respect to clinical cure, Zaynich achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy. Such combined efficacy (achieving clinical cure and microbiologic cure) of Zaynich is the highest-ever among all the FDA-approved novel antibiotics developed in the last more than 10 years," the company said.

Also Read

biocon

Here's why Biocon share price gained 4% despite fall in profits in Q3

stock market, market, stock brokers

This smallcap chemicals stock zooms over 100% in 4 months; hits new high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Policybazaar owner PB Fintech shares up 3% on posting Q3 nos; Buy or sell?

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer share up 5% despite muted Q3; tea inflation worries analysts

 
Wockhardt now intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA and seek marketing authorisation application with European Medicines Agency (EMA).
 
Zidebactam/Cefepime, or Zaynich, an investigational antibiotic categorised under the novel class of β-lactam enhancers mechanism of action drug, which overcomes all the clinically important resistance mechanisms in Gram negative pathogens including tough-to-treat Pseudomonas, Stenotrophomonas, Acinetobacter and Klebsiella.
 
Wockhardt is a research based Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech company. Wockhardt's New Drug Discovery programme has focussed on the unmet need of antibacterial drugs that are effective against the menace of untreatable superbugs. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) for 6 of its antibacterial discovery programmes – 3 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable 'Superbugs'. It has a comprehensive Drug Discovery team and clinical organisation.
 
In the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Wockhdart had reported 112 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 239 crore, against Rs 113 crore in H1FY24. Revenue grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,565 crore from Rs 1,420 crore.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 77,250 ahead of Economic Survey release; All sectors up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concor shares slip 6% after posting Q3 results; revenue slips marginally

Bharat Electronics

BEL's strong Q3, promising outlook lead brokerages to issue 'Buy' call

IPO

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO ends today; 47% subscription, GMP drops to 1%

steel

JSPL shares plunge 14% after Q3FY25 results; key factors behind fall

Topics : Buzzing stocks Wockhardt Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon