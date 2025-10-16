Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Godavari Biorefineries shares were locked in a 10% upper circuit

Here's why Godavari Biorefineries shares were locked in a 10% upper circuit

The northward movement in Godavari Biorefineries' share price came following the news that the company's patent application from its Anti-Cancer Research Segment has been granted in Europe

Godavari Biorefineries share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godavari Biorefineries Shares hits upper circuit on NSE, BSE
 
Shares of diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player Godavari Biorefineries soared as much as 10 per cent to the upper circuit limit of ₹263 per share on the NSE, and ₹263.45 per share on the BSE. 
 
A combined total of nearly 0.22 million equity shares of the ethanol-based chemical maker, worth ₹5.52 crore, were exchanged before trading was halted on the bourses on October 16, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Here's what fueled the rally in Godavari Biorefineries’ share price

The northward movement in Godavari Biorefineries’ share price came following the news that the company’s patent application from its Anti-Cancer Research Segment has been granted in Europe.
 
 
“Our European patent application, ‘Compounds for the Inhibition of Unregulated Cell Growth,’ from the Anti-Cancer Research Segment, has been granted,” Godavari Biorefineries said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

This invention discloses novel chemical compounds that inhibit unregulated cell growth, primarily targeting cancer stem cells. The patent details the structures, synthesis process, and biological activity of these compounds, which have shown strong potential in the treatment of various cancers, including breast and prostate cancer, according to the exchange filing.
 
Godavari Biorefineries share price history
The shares of Godavari Biorefineries made their D-Street debut last year on October 30, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which it raised ₹554.75 crore from the markets. 
 
The company’s shares were listed at ₹310.55 per share on the BSE and ₹308 per share on the NSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹352 per share.
 
The company’s shares are still nearly 14.61 per cent down from the issue price and 15.32 per cent below the listing price.
 
That said, for the year to date, Godavari Biorefineries’ share price has surged 61 per cent, after witnessing a decline post-listing, according to BSE data.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

