Why is Angel One stock rising despite massive drop in Q2 profit?

Angel One share price today: Shares of financial services company Angel One rose 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,530.3 on the NSE after the company reported financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26) in line with the market estimates.
At 09:50 AM, the Angel One stock was trading at ₹2,476, up 1.3 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹2,445.2 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 25,446.70 levels, up 123.15 points, or 0.49 per cent. The stock has recovered nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,941 touched on March 13, 2025. The market capitalisation of Angel One stood at ₹22,498 crore.
Angel One Q2FY26 results
In the September 2025 quarter, Angel One posted revenue from operations of ₹835.3 crore, down 15 per cent from ₹97.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit fell 50 per cent to ₹211.7 crore compared to ₹423.4 crore in the Q2FY25.
However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue from operations increased 5 per cent from 795.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Net profit jumped 85 per cent Q-o-Q from 114.5 crore. Its earnings before depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBDAT) grew 67 per cent to ₹326.4 crore against ₹194.4 crore in the previous quarter. ALSO READ | Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, ITDC gain up to 4% on strong business outlook
The company's total orders increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q to 36 crore from 34.3 crore in the previous quarter. Its client base, on the platform, crossed 34 million, with over 1.7 million new clients added this quarter.
Ambarish Kenghe, Group chief executive officer (CEO) at Angel One, said that momentum across businesses remains strong — Mutual fund SIPs touched a record high, credit disbursals nearly doubled, and Ionic Wealth crossed over ₹61 billion in Assets under management (AUM).
"Our focus remains on scaling with technology, trust and transparency. We are excited to set up a branch in GIFT City, a strategic move that opens new growth avenues," he added.
Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that sequential growth momentum was maintained in Q2FY26, with the industry seeing recovery in F&O activity, offset by a volatile market impacting the retail cash activity. Costs were controlled with flattish employee expenses and a decline in customer acquisition costs.
According to the brokerage, the loan distribution segment recorded robust growth during the quarter. Other emerging verticals, including fixed deposit distribution, wealth management, and asset management, are expected to build momentum over the medium term.