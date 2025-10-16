Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why is Angel One stock rising despite massive drop in Q2 profit?

Why is Angel One stock rising despite massive drop in Q2 profit?

Angel One stock was trading at ₹2,476, up 1.3 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹2,445.2 on the NSE

Angel One Q2 results

Angel One

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One share price today: Shares of financial services company Angel One rose 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,530.3 on the NSE after the company reported financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26) in line with the market estimates. 
 
At 09:50 AM, the Angel One stock was trading at ₹2,476, up 1.3 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹2,445.2 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 25,446.70 levels, up 123.15 points, or 0.49 per cent. The stock has recovered nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,941 touched on March 13, 2025. The market capitalisation of Angel One stood at ₹22,498 crore. 
 

Angel One Q2FY26 results

In the September 2025 quarter, Angel One posted revenue from operations of ₹835.3 crore, down 15 per cent from ₹97.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit fell 50 per cent to ₹211.7 crore compared to ₹423.4 crore in the Q2FY25.
 
However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue from operations increased 5 per cent from 795.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Net profit jumped 85 per cent Q-o-Q from 114.5 crore. Its earnings before depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBDAT) grew 67 per cent to ₹326.4 crore against ₹194.4 crore in the previous quarter.   ALSO READ | Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, ITDC gain up to 4% on strong business outlook 
The company's total orders increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q to 36 crore from 34.3 crore in the previous quarter. Its client base, on the platform, crossed 34 million, with over 1.7 million new clients added this quarter. 

Also Read

Angel One

Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Angel One, HFCL in focus as stocks in F&O ban; key levels to track here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BSE, Angel One drop up to 5% on report of curbs on weekly derivatives

trading

Angel One gets 'Buy' call; what makes JM Fin bullish after 20% YTD fall

BSE

3 reasons why BSE, MCX, Anand Rathi, NSDL shares surged up to 6% today

 
Ambarish Kenghe, Group chief executive officer (CEO) at Angel One, said that momentum across businesses remains strong — Mutual fund SIPs touched a record high, credit disbursals nearly doubled, and Ionic Wealth crossed over ₹61 billion in Assets under management (AUM). 
 
"Our focus remains on scaling with technology, trust and transparency. We are excited to set up a branch in GIFT City, a strategic move that opens new growth avenues," he added.
 
Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that sequential growth momentum was maintained in Q2FY26, with the industry seeing recovery in F&O activity, offset by a volatile market impacting the retail cash activity. Costs were controlled with flattish employee expenses and a decline in customer acquisition costs. 
 
According to the brokerage, the loan distribution segment recorded robust growth during the quarter. Other emerging verticals, including fixed deposit distribution, wealth management, and asset management, are expected to build momentum over the medium term.

More From This Section

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at day's high; Nifty atop 25,450; Auto shares in fast lane

Adani Green Energy share price

Adani Green Energy shares gain 2% on H1FY26 business update; details here

Tata Communications share price target

Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Allcargo Logistics rises 5% after WisdomTree Emerging Markets buys stake

Oberoi Realty shares in focus after Q2 results

Oberoi Realty shares soar 6% as Q2 profit jumps 30% YoY; details here

Topics : Stock Market Stock Market News Angel one Markets Buzzing stocks financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon