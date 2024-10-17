Business Standard
Here's why Oriana Power share price rose 6% on October 17; reasons here

The rise in Oriana Power share price came after the company said that it has been awarded a new contract aggregating to 75MW(AC) Solar power plant worth Rs 375 crore from MSEDCL, Maharashtra.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Oriana Power share price: Shares of Oriana Power soared up to 5.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,155 per share on Thursday, October 17, 2024. 

The rise in Oriana Power share price came after the company said that it has been awarded a new contract aggregating to 75MW(AC) Solar power plant worth Rs 375 crore from MSEDCL, Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, Orianna Power said, “We are glad to inform you that our Company Oriana Power Limited has been awarded a new contract aggregating to 75MW(AC) Solar power plant. The Contract, spanning over 25 years, underscores our dedication to long-term partnerships and the provisions of renewable energy services. We are pleased to announce that the project has been granted CFA (subsidy) of approximately Rs 78 crore that will be disbursed as per the terms and conditions of order, further enhancing its viability and enabling us to deliver cost effective solutions.”
 

Under the terms of order, Oriana Power will work towards the implementation of feeder level solarisation under Component C of PM-KUSUM Scheme with land and transmission line etc.

The project is expected to be completed in 12 months, Oriana Power said.  

Founded in 2013, Oriana Power Limited specialises in providing solar energy solutions tailored for industrial and commercial clients. 

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

