Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this State-owned railway stock gained 3% in trade on January 1

Here's why this State-owned railway stock gained 3% in trade on January 1

The rise in RITES share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth $9.7 million from the Guyana government

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RITES share price: Shares of State-owned railways company RITES rose up to 3.20 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 301.10 per share on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.
 
The rise in RITES share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth $9.7 million from the Guyana government.
 
In an exchange filing, RITES said, “We are pleased to inform you that RITES has received notification of Intention to Award from the Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”
 
Under the terms of the order, the company will provide engineering services for design- build-finance. It will work towards the upgradation of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway- Lot 1-3, RITES said.
 
 
The exact amount of the order is $ 9,713,470, excluding taxes. The company is expected to complete the project in 60 months, which includes 36 months of pre-construction and construction period and 24 months of post construction period (Defect Liability Period).

Also Read

hyatt

This hotel stock zoomed 77% in 9 days; hit multi-year high on Jan 1

equity trading volumes, share market

Power Mech Projects zooms 5% after securing work order from Adani Power

Adani Energy falls 2% from day high as TN govt scraps smart meter tender

Adani Energy falls 2% from day high as TN govt scraps smart meter tender

The company is now valued at $7 billion, a size that may spur MSCI to include the stock in its gauge at the quarterly review due in August

Muthoot Finance hits new high; up 22% within 2 months on strong Q2 results

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Mining firm secures Rs 158 cr contract from Reliance Ind; shares jump 10%

 
RITES financial performance
 
RITES consolidated net profit plunged 27.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 73 crore in Q2FY25, as opposed to Rs 101.2 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
The company’s revenue from operations dropped over 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 540.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 582.4 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024. 
 
About RITES 
 
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. 
 
The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region.  
 
RITES share’s 52-week high is Rs 413.08 while its 52-week low is Rs 246.73 per share. 
 
At 1:15 PM, the RITES share was trading in the red zone, and was down 0.1 per cent at Rs 291.45. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 78,436 levels.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 350 pts to 78,500; Financials, cons dur, FMCG, media lead

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

New Year, New Highs: How to trade in Muthoot Finance, Kaynes Tech, Praj?

IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO opens on Jan 6: Check GMP, dates & other details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dynacons Systems & Solutions share price pops 5% on Rs 280 crore-deal win

Why are Paytm shares down 4% on NSE today? Check reason here

Why are Paytm shares down 4% on NSE today? Check reason here

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities share market Rites Ltd Rites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon