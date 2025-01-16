Business Standard

Here's why Waaree Technologies share was locked in 5% upper circuit today

Waaree Technologies share price rose after it received an order of 99 sets of Solar off grid combo from a customer engaged in the trading activities

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Technologies share price: Waaree Technologies shares were in demand on Thursday, January 16, 2025, as the scrip was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 383.75 per share, on BSE. 
 
Waaree Technologies share price rose after it received an order of 99 sets of Solar off grid combo from a customer engaged in the trading activities.
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Technologies said, “Please take note that the Company has received an order of 99 sets of Solar off grid combo on January 15, 2025, from a customer engaged in the trading activities, to be delivered in three months.”
 
 
Under the terms of the order, Waaree Technologies will supply 99 Solar offgrid Combo, consisting of batteries, solar panel, inverters etc.
 
The order is expected to be delivered in 3 months or 90 days, the company said.

About Waaree Technologies
 
Waaree Technologies engages in manufacturing and supplying renewable energy equipment, including lithium-ion batteries, inverters, solar panels, and pumps. 
 
Recognised as a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer in the country, the company plays a major role in advancing sustainable energy solutions. The company is actively involved in the exploration of solar energy opportunities and the development of advanced electrical storage systems. 
 
In addition, Waaree Technologies engages in the trade of electric vehicles, batteries, and artificial intelligence-based products and services, reflecting its commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability.
 
Initially established in 1993 as a partnership firm under the name H K International, the company transitioned into a public limited entity in 2013, becoming H K Trade International Limited. Now part of the esteemed Waaree Group—a conglomerate with interests in solar energy, instrumentation, and energy storage—Waaree Technologies has expanded its portfolio to include adhesive tapes and synthetic paper manufacturing. 
 
Its diverse product range includes masking tape, duct tape, double-sided foam tape, PVC insulation tapes, floor marking tapes, and more, catering to various industrial and commercial needs.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Waaree Technologies on BSE stood at Rs 413.23 crore. 
The 52-week high of Waarree Technologies share is Rs 2,209.40, while its 52-week low is Rs 354.70.
 
At 1:35 PM, Waaree Technologies share price remained locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 383.75. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 77,077.44 levels.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

