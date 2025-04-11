Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hexaware Technologies shares zoom 6% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Hexaware Technologies shares zoom 6% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Hexaware Technologies has announced to pay an interim dividend of ₹5.75 (575 per cent) per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2025

dividend declared

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Computers - software & consulting company, Hexaware Technologies were in demand on the exchanges on Friday, April 11, ahead of their ex-dividend date. The company’s shares climbed 6.26 per cent to the day's high of ₹672.1 per share on the BSE, during the intra-day trade on Friday.
 
The rise in the share price follows the company’s announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders. Hexaware Technologies shares are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as the company has announced to pay an interim dividend of ₹5.75 (575 per cent) per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2025.  The ex-dividend date refers to the date when a company’s shares start trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout.
 
 
Notably, the Indian equity markets are set to remain closed on Monday, April 14 on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. And today marks the last day for investors to own the stock to be eligible for the dividend payout. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
"The record date for the purpose of interim dividend will be April 15, 2025. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, whose names  
appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories as on April 15, 2025, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose," Hexaware Technologies said in an exchange filing.

Also Read

Indian copper smelters feel the pinch as China laps up key ingredient

Hindustan Copper share up 3% on resumption of operations at Rajasthan unit

Airtel

Bharti Airtel shares rally 3%, near record high on strong earnings hopes

trading, stock market

Greaves Cotton zooms 8% to see best session in over 2 months; Here's why

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

HAL share price gains 2%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Coromandel International, Q3 results

Coromandel International jumps 6% on MoU with Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden

 
The dividend, the company said, will be paid on April 23, 2025.  
 
Established in 1990, Hexaware Technologies is a global technology and business process services company that offers IT, BPO, and consulting services to its clients. Hexaware provides digital transformation solutions and serves various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. It has a market capitalisation of ₹38,901.57 crore on the BSE, as of April 11.
 
The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹850 - ₹592.95 per share on the BSE. 
 
Hexaware Technologies shares have posted a decline of nearly 16 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Sensex has dropped nearly 4 per cent during the same period.
 
The company's shares continued to trade higher on the bourses on Friday. At around 11:50 PM on Friday,  
Hexaware Technologies shares were trading at ₹640.15 apiece, up marginally 1.21 per cent from the previous close of ₹632.50 on the BSE.
 
A combined total of nearly 0.28 million equity shares of  
Hexaware Technologies, estimated to be worth around ₹18.46 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.
 
Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher on Friday. The BSE Sensex was up by 1,516 points or 2.05 per cent at 75,363.98 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 480.65 points or 2.15 per cent higher at 22,879 levels.
 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Hindalco drive Sensex 1500 pts higher to 75,130; Nifty at 22,890

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Why are markets rising today? Tariff pause, trade negotiations key reasons

pharma, medicine

Aurobindo Pharma shares jump 4% as arm completes phase1 trial for bone drug

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma stocks surge as Trump puts 90-day hold on planned tariffs

Nestle, Maggi, manufacturing, FMCG

Nestle stock attempts breakout above 200-DMA; is the consolidation over?

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income share market Markets Sensex Nifty Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon