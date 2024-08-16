Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Aeronautics share price rises 2% as profit rallies 77% in Q1

Hindustan Aeronautics share price rises 2% as profit rallies 77% in Q1

The Navratna company's stock has more than doubled investors' money, rallying 143.29 per cent in the last one year, according to BSE analytics

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HAL shares rally: Shares of India's largest defence public sector undertaking, Hindustan Aeronautics, jumped 2.71 per cent to Rs 4,787.70 on the BSE during intra-day deals on Friday. The rally in HAL's share price came on the back of the company's strong financial results for the first quarter of FY25. The Navratna company's stock has more than doubled investors' money, rallying 143.29 per cent in the last one year, according to BSE analytics.

Hindustan Aeronautics reported a 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,437 crore in its first-quarter results, driven by realizations from aircraft manufacturing contracts. The Navratna company had reported a net profit of Rs 814.09 crore during the first quarter of FY24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hindustan Aeronautics' revenue from operations during the June quarter jumped 11.03 per cent YoY to Rs 4,347.50 crore from Rs 3,915.35 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics is a premier Indian public sector company specializing in aerospace and defence, with its headquarters in Bangalore. Founded on December 23, 1940, HAL stands as one of the world's oldest and largest manufacturers of aerospace and defence products.

Hindustan Aeronautics boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,434.24 crore on the BSE, as of August 16, 2024. HAL is a constituent of the BSE 100.

The company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 41.05, while the price-to-book value ratio is 10.73. HAL shares have a dividend yield of 0.74 per cent, and the EPS (trailing 12 months) of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is Rs 113.57.

HAL shares have a 52-week range of Rs 5,675 on the BSE. The company's shares have yielded a return of 67.49 per cent year-to-date, while they have jumped 53.81 per cent in the last six months.

More From This Section

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex atop 80K, vaults 1,000 pts; Nifty above 24,400; IT, realty shares shine

Dividend

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 11 stocks to trade ex-date next week; Check LIST

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank picking stock winners in India's red-hot IPO market

Suzlon

After over 250% rise in one year, does Suzlon stock have more upside left?

drugs, pharma sector

Aurobindo Pharma stock tanks 6% after unit gets warning letter from USFDA


At around 12:46 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics shares were quoted trading at Rs 4,730, up 1.47 per cent against their previous close of Rs 4,661.35. Nearly 0.57 lakh shares of HAL worth Rs 26.90 crore exchanged hands on the BSE.

On the NSE, HAL shares were seen at Rs 4,729.95, up 1.46 per cent from their previous close. Nearly 17.62 lakh equity shares worth Rs 829.75 crore exchanged hands on the NSE on Friday.

Also Read

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Ceigall India up 5% on emerging lowest bidder for Bhubaneswar Metro project

shares

Here's why JNK India locked in 5% upper circuit today; up 18% from listing

Ola in talks with Kaynes to make chips for its EVs

This recently listed IPO has zoomed 75% against its issue price in 5 days

mahindra logo, mahindra

Thar ROXX launch boosts M&M stock price by 3%; up 16% in 3 months

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

Post solid Q1, Apollo Hospitals on track for all-round growth, say analysts

Topics : Buzzing stocks stocks to watch HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Hindustan Aeronautics share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon