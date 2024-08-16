Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 11 stocks to trade ex-date next week; Check LIST

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: The upcoming week presents significant opportunities for investors as several major companies, including The upcoming week presents significant opportunities for investors as several major companies, including Reliance Industries , South Indian Bank, and Symphony, are set to trade ex-dividend. Additionally, other companies will have ex-dates for bonus issues and share buybacks, according to NSE data.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week:

Reliance Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Man Infraconstruction: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 19, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share.

Action Construction Equipment: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

South Indian Bank: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 20, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 0.30 per share.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 21, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Symphony: Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 21, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Stock trading Ex-Date for Bonus issue

Central Depository Services (India): Shares will trade ex-date on August 23, 2024, for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Stocks trading Ex-Date for Buybacks

Chaman Lal Setia: Shares will trade ex-date on August 19, 2024, for a buyback of up to 2,007,930 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 300 per share, aggregating to Rs 60.24 crore.

AIA Engineering: Shares will trade ex-date on August 20, 2024, for a buyback of 1,000,000 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 5,000 per share, aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Symphony: Shares will trade ex-date on August 21, 2024, for a buyback of up to 285,600 equity shares at Rs 2,500 per share, aggregating to Rs 71.40 crore.

Mayur Uniquoters: Shares will trade ex-date on August 23, 2024, for a buyback of 500,000 fully paid equity shares at Rs 800 per share, aggregating to Rs 40 crore.