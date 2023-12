Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) continued their upward movement for a sixth staright trading session, hitting a new high of Rs 2,499 on the BSE, as they rallied 5 per cent in Friday's intraday trade on the back of heavy volumes.The stock of the state-owned aerospace and defense has surged 18 per cent in the past six trading days. Moreover, in the past one month, it has soared 37 per cent as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com