Hindustan Copper share price: Shares of Miniratna PSU stock : Shares of Miniratna PSU stock Hindustan Copper declined nearly 3 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trading after copper prices hit a five-month low amid a strengthening US dollar and concerns over AI investment. Hindustan Copper, India's only vertically integrated copper-producing company, saw its shares hit a low of ₹419.60, down 2.85 per cent against the last closing price of ₹431.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Lower copper prices can translate into lower realisations, reduced margins and weaker earnings expectations. ALSO READ: Copper falls to near five-month low as firm dollar, AI concerns weigh As of 10.12 am, the PSU stock was trading 2.60 per cent lower at ₹420.70 as against a 0.31 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. It has lost 20 per cent year-to-date (YTD), 8.5 per cent in the last one month and 4 per cent in a week amid weakness in copper prices.

Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that the technical view is bearish as Hindustan Copper's stock as it trades below the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs. RSI stands at 42.41, reflecting weak momentum near short-term support levels.

"Price action shows a sharp pullback from recent highs, testing lower boundaries. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive breakout above 440," he added.

Copper prices at 5-month low

A Reuters report earlier today stated that benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.1 per cent at $13,078.50 a metric ton after hitting its ‌lowest level since late June. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked 1.5 per cent lower to 99,840 yuan ($14,977.72) a ton.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices tumble as stronger dollar, rate-hike fears weigh On MCX, copper prices were down 1.98 per cent at ₹1,252 per kilogram.

The dollar, meanwhile, held steady near a 19-month high as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes.

"The next move depends on the dollar and on policy support from China. Stimulus in China or a softer dollar would help copper recover, while a firmer Fed and weak Chinese demand could extend the fall," said Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital.

Hindustan Copper Q2 results

Helped by higher sales volume and metal prices, Hindustan Copper posted an 182 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the second quarter (Q2 FY27) consolidated net profit to ₹518.13 crore. The figure stood at ₹183.79 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations also rose to 1175.24 crore in Q2 FY27 from 718.04 crore a year ago, recording a 64 per cent YoY increase.

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