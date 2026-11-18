London copper prices fell for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and touched their lowest level in nearly five months, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns over AI investment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1% at $13,078.50 a metric ton by 0306 GMT after hitting its ‌lowest level since late June.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked 1.5% lower to 99,840 yuan ($14,977.72) a ton.

The dollar held steady near a 19-month high as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers using other currencies.

"The metal came under pressure following the results ‌of the US midterm elections. Growing uncertainty around the pace of AI data-center investment weighed on expectations for future power-grid and related infrastructure build-out, weakening a key pillar of the copper demand outlook," analysts at TD Securities said in a ‌note.

"Refined copper tariffs also appear less likely, shifting sentiment and ‌easing another source of upside pressure."

Meanwhile, the premium paid to ‌import copper into China jumped 21% to a record high on Tuesday as the market sought to draw in supplies, potentially from the US, amid low inventories in the world's top consumer.

LME aluminium was down 0.8% after touching its lowest level in almost a year in the previous session. Meanwhile, SHFE ‌aluminium was down 2.5%.

Among other LME metals, zinc eased 1%, lead dipped ‌0.3%, nickel slipped 1.3% and tin drifted 2% lower.

On the SHFE, zinc declined 1%, lead fell 1.3%, nickel rose 2.2% and tin was down 3.4%.