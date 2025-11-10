HNIs chase alpha via portfolio managers; discretionary PMS clients hit 200K

Relatively well-off investors are increasingly turning to professional portfolio management service (PMS) providers in search of better market returns.

A PMS provider manages or advises on client portfolios for a fee. All PMS schemes require a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh, compared to as little as ₹500 for mutual funds (MFs). Discretionary PMS schemes — where the fund manager takes all buy-and-sell decisions — remain the most popular. The number of clients under discretionary PMS schemes crossed 200,000 in September 2025, the highest since records began in December 2010, when there were 67,417 such clients.

The Securities and Exchange Board