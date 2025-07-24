How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Housing were trading on a mixed note post Q1 results on Thursday. Dr.Reddy's and Tata Consumer Products rallied 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while Bajaj Housing Finance stock slipped 1 per cent. So far in the calendar year 2025, Tata Consumer Products stock has zoomed over 18 per cent; whereas, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Housing Finance shares prices have declined around 7.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex have gained 6.4 per cent and