Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will petrol, diesel price cut derail rally in OMCs?

Shares of OMCs have rallied around 50 per cent in the last two months on the back of strong Q2 earnings. Can a fuel price hike derail the rally? Here's what the chart suggests.

fuel
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: iStock

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) - Hindustan Petroleum  (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were under pressure in intra-day deals on Friday following reports of a likely cut in petrol and diesel prices.

According to reports, with general elections expected to be scheduled in the first half of 2024, the government is considering reducing prices of petrol and diesel in the near future. The said move could cheer the common man, and also aid in easing the inflation. 

Shares of OMCs have outperformed the benchmark indices in the last two months with a rally of around 50

Also Read

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: OMCs rally up to 23% in Nov; will they sustain the gains?

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

OMCs log 52-week high on fund raising plan; HPCL, BPCL, IOC gain up to 4%

Tata Coffee, TCPL surge 4%; hit new highs on fixing record date for merger

Innova Captab makes quiet debut at 2% premium; strengthens post listing

Equity market investors turn wealthier by Rs 80.62 trillion in 2023

Retail trading boom doubles turnover of futures and options at NSE

Record eight-year winning streak seen extending for Indian equities

Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals oil marketing companies stocks technical analysis technical charts Market trends BPCL HPCL IOC Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon