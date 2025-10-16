I-bankers light up Diwali with ₹600 cr payday in October IPO rush

Investment bankers have plenty to cheer this Diwali, having garnered close to ₹600 crore ($70 million) in fees for managing seven initial public offerings (IPOs) completed in the first half of October. The most lucrative mandates came from the blockbuster listings of appliance major LG Electronics India and the Tata group’s shadow bank, Tata Capital.

According to final red herring prospectuses (RHPs) filed with the markets regulator, LG paid ₹226 crore to its book running lead managers (BRLMs) -- roughly 2 per cent of its issue size. Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup acted as BRLMs