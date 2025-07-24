IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price today

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares tanked 23 per cent to ₹144.65 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approved the implementation of 'market coupling' norms with the Day Ahead Market (DAM), in accordance with the Power Market Regulations of 2021.

The stock of the electricity exchange and data platform company has corrected 31 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹244.35 touched on September 24, 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹151.05 on March 4, 2025.

Till 11:30 AM, a combined 22.18 million