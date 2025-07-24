Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

IEX shares were locked at the lower circuit on the stock exchanges today as approval to market coupling norm will shift volumes to other competing exchanges, denting growth prospects of IEX

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season
premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price today

 
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares tanked 23 per cent to ₹144.65 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approved the implementation of 'market coupling' norms with the Day Ahead Market (DAM), in accordance with the Power Market Regulations of 2021.
 
The stock of the electricity exchange and data platform company has corrected 31 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹244.35 touched on September 24, 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹151.05 on March 4, 2025.
 
Till 11:30 AM, a combined 22.18 million
Topics : Buzzing stocks Indian Energy Exchange IEX stock market trading Market trends The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon