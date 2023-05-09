IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies

In this section

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Shares of hotel companies will be in spotlight following their stellar rallies to claim historic high. In particular, Indian Hotels Co. has soared 18 per cent since the start of the current year, despite benchmark indices undergoing extreme volatility.

Shares of Kamat Hotels India are on the course to double this year, while Royal Orchid Hotels and Oriental Hotels have both gained 30 per cent each.

On Tuesday, Indian Hotels Co hit a new historic peak, while Kamat Hotels India set a fresh 52-week high.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com