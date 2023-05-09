close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies

Shares of Kamat Hotels India are on the course to double this year, while Royal Orchid Hotels and Oriental Hotels have both gained 30 per cent each.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
hotel booking online, oyo, makemytrip, goibibo
Web Exclusive Premium

Selective hotel stocks are hitting fresh 52-week high

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of hotel companies will be in spotlight following their stellar rallies to claim historic high. In particular, Indian Hotels Co. has soared 18 per cent since the start of the current year, despite benchmark indices undergoing extreme volatility. 
Shares of Kamat Hotels India are on the course to double this year, while Royal Orchid Hotels and Oriental Hotels have both gained 30 per cent each.
On Tuesday, Indian Hotels Co hit a new historic peak, while Kamat Hotels India set a fresh 52-week high.
Or

Also Read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

BSE Midcap index nears 52-week high; outperforms Smallcap, Sensex

Apar Industries slips 18% on profit booking posts Q4 results

Strong margin outlook key driver for consumer major Marico's gains

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Indian Hotels Co

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Indian Hotels hotel stocks Mahindra Holidays Buzzing stocks stock market trading stock market rally Hotel sector Market technicals retail market stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Daily technicals Chart Reading

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Indian Hotel, Kamat Hotels: Hoteliers hit new 52-week high, do you own any?

hotel booking online, oyo, makemytrip, goibibo
3 min read
Web Exclusive

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ
3 min read

BSE Midcap index nears 52-week high; outperforms Smallcap, Sensex

markets
4 min read

Apar Industries slips 18% on profit booking posts Q4 results

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Premium

Strong margin outlook key driver for consumer major Marico's gains

Marico
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Sensex recovers 800 pts from Friday's low; key reasons behind the rally

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share
3 min read

Blackstone's delisting offer for India's R Systems International fails

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

stocks, markets, funds, growth, investments
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon