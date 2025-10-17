Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / India-focused funds: Redemptions since July at $3 bn; $328 mn this week

India-focused funds: Redemptions since July at $3 bn; $328 mn this week

India-focused funds saw $382 million in outflows this week, even as global investors shifted towards China and gold, Elara Capital reported

India-focused funds, funds, IPO
premium

Among global markets, India has witnessed the highest fund outflows, with investors shifting their preference toward China and gold. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India-focused funds have witnessed redemptions nearing $3 billion since July, according to a report by Elara Capital. The majority of these outflows have come from long-only funds. This week, redemptions surged to a two-month high of $382 million, a sharp increase from $197 million last week and $72 million the week before. 
Among global markets, India has witnessed the highest fund outflows, with investors shifting their preference toward China and gold. Despite the heavy redemptions, net flows into Indian markets since July remain largely flat, thanks to continued support from global emerging market funds. 
“China remains the preferred destination, continuing
Topics : Gold Prices Commodity Exchange Indian Economy Market Lens
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon