India-focused funds: Redemptions since July at $3 bn; $328 mn this week

India-focused funds have witnessed redemptions nearing $3 billion since July, according to a report by Elara Capital. The majority of these outflows have come from long-only funds. This week, redemptions surged to a two-month high of $382 million, a sharp increase from $197 million last week and $72 million the week before.

Among global markets, India has witnessed the highest fund outflows, with investors shifting their preference toward China and gold. Despite the heavy redemptions, net flows into Indian markets since July remain largely flat, thanks to continued support from global emerging market funds.

“China remains the preferred destination, continuing