Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India's growth potential not reflected in foreign allocations: Amundi

India's growth potential not reflected in foreign allocations: Amundi

Foreign investors net sold nearly $23 billion of Indian stocks between January 2025 and 2026, pushing allocations to the country to decadal lows

FDI

A trade deal with the US, however, has helped draw back some flows over the past 10 days (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rising share of global economic growth is not adequately reflected in foreign portfolio or strategic investment flows, the head of macro policy research ​at Amundi Investment Institute said.

Despite world-beating growth, benign inflation and a ​clear path toward consolidation of public finances, India has struggled to attract flows as investors ‌pivoted to AI opportunities and remained wary of trade frictions with the US

"The share of Indian equities in global portfolios does not reflect the new era that we see for India in the coming decade," Amundi Investment Institute's Didier Borowski, said in an interview in Mumbai.

He leads macro policy research for the institute, the research arm of Europe's largest asset manager Amundi, which holds $2.7 trillion under management and has a "structural overweight," view on Indian equities.

 

Borowski said the case for India was structural, rather than a call for equities to outperform this year, adding that investors building portfolios for the coming decade should include the country.

Also Read

stock market trading

Recent trade deals are a relief, but high valuations remain a headwindpremium

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: Ministry of Finance

We framed this Budget on a larger plank, not based on any one incident: FM

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Indian stocks poised for foreign buying surge after US trade deal

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in India

UAE deal offers timely financial backstop as foreign investors pull outpremium

Sebi

Sebi proposes trade settlement mechanism to cut costs for offshore funds

"There is earnings visibility of ‌domestic demand. You have still a strong demographic dividend in India. And the economy is, thanks to its domestic demand, less sensitive to trade shocks," he added.

Foreign investors net sold nearly $23 billion of Indian stocks between January 2025 and 2026, pushing allocations to the country to decadal lows. A trade deal with the US, however, has helped draw back some flows over the past 10 days.

In addition to the US, India also recently concluded a trade deal with the European Union. Amundi ​expects both agreements to bolster foreign direct investment flows into the country.

Rebalancing portfolios, chasing yield

Rising geopolitical risks and ‌concerns over fragmentation in global trade will prompt investors to rebalance portfolios toward opportunities outside advanced economies, Borowski said.

He added that disruption to long-standing investment patterns could also drive diversification, ​as in ‌the case of US Treasuries which are losing their appeal as a hedge against drawdowns in risk assets, ‌he said.

"Last year, emerging market debt on average was less volatile than the US Treasury market with higher returns. You'll see more appetite for EM debt looking ahead because the chase for yield ‌will ​stay there," Borowski ​said.

Contrary to the United States and Europe, India's strong fiscal discipline alongside a stable currency bolster its appeal for fixed income investors, he added, noting that the country's ‌inclusion in major global ​bond indexes will supplement capital allocations to the country's debt markets as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty below 25,600: Why are markets falling today?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 850 pts, Nifty below 25,550; IT index falls 5%, Metal 3%

HAL, hindustan aeronautics share price target, q3 results

HAL's ₹2.4 trn order book to propel manufacturing revenue, say analysts

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Nifty IT index tanks 10% in 2 days; TCS, Infy, Wipro slump to 52-week lows

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Industries shares slide 6% even as India operations meet estimates

Topics : Amundi Foreign investors foreign investment foreign investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today