Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
Hindalco Industries shares slide 6% even as India operations meet estimates

Hindalco Industries shares slide 6% even as India operations meet estimates

Hindalco Industries posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,049 crore in Q3FY26, down from ₹3,735 crore a year earlier

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. fell over 6 per cent on Friday as concerns around its overseas business weighed on sentiment, after the company reported a 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit for the December quarter.
 
The company's stock fell as much as 6.26 per cent during the day to ₹904 per share, the biggest intraday decline since February 1 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 5.8 per cent lower at ₹908.8 apiece, compared to a 1.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:50 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hindalco Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.04 trillion. 
 

Hindalco Industries Q3 results 

The Aditya Birla Group company posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,049 crore in Q3FY26, down from ₹3,735 crore a year earlier. The decline was largely due to exceptional expenses of ₹2,610 crore linked to the Oswego incident. The company's India business, a key driver of growth, touched an all-time high PAT of ₹3,581 crore, up 24 per cent, during the quarter.
 
Consolidated revenue rose 14 per cent to ₹66,521 crore, supported by higher metal prices and strong momentum in the India business. Ebitda increased 5 per cent to ₹8,543 crore, indicating steady operating performance even as Novelis faced lower volumes and disruption-related constraints.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

