India's share in world equity mcap declines to 18-month low of 3.63%

India’s share in the world market capitalisation (mcap) has seen a sharp decline in recent months amid continued underperformance of the country’s equity market. India’s share has gone down to hit an 18-month low of 3.63 per cent from its

all-time high of 4.64 per cent at the end of July last year.

The share of India in the world mcap stood at 4.18 per cent at the end of December 2024, and 4.52 per cent at the end of September last year, when the benchmark indices peaked. The combined mcap of all BSE-listed firms was around $4,612.9 billion on Friday,