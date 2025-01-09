Business Standard

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Indobell Insulation were quoted trading at Rs 65 apiece, reflecting a 41.3 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 46

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Indobell Insulation IPO (Initial public offering) shares is expected to be finalised today, January 9, 2025, following a decent response to its offering, which closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Integrated Registry Management, the registrar of the issue. Investors can use the direct links to access the allotment status on BSE or the registrar's website.
 
Alternatively, investors who have applied for the offering can follow these direct links to check the Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status:
 
 
Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on Integrated Registry Management: https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1

  Indobell Insulation IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Indobell Insulation were quoted trading at Rs 65 apiece, reflecting a 41.3 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 46. This indicates positive sentiment ahead of its scheduled listing on the BSE SME platform on Monday, January 13, 2025. However, grey market trends are unregulated, and investors are advised not to rely solely on these movements. 
Indobell Insulation IPO objective
As per the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the proceeds from the Rs 10.14 crore IPO will be utilised for funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional plant and machinery, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
 
Indobell Insulation  Indobell Insulation is a manufacturer and contractor of insulation products, including nodulated and granulated wool made from mineral and ceramic fibre, as well as prefabrication thermal insulation jackets. These products are widely used to insulate homes, commercial buildings, and industrial plants. According to the company’s RHP, its core business caters to the power industry, offering a wide range of services such as insulation and lining, scaffolding, surface protection, refractory, passive fire protection, and borosilicate lining in chimneys. The company’s expertise in insulation services positions it as a key player in this sector.

