Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

Info Edge's Q2FY26 results missed expectations due to weak IT hiring, even as growth in GCCs, real estate, and matrimony steadied performance

Info Edge
premium

The segment’s margin improved to 1.5 per cent from -2.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent in Q2FY25 and Q1FY26, respectively.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hit by a slowdown in IT hirings, Info Edge (India’s) results in the September quarter (Q2FY26) fell short of brokerage expectations. What helped the online recruitment major to offset the weak hiring trends in IT was broad-based growth in other sectors.
 
While the company is cautiously optimistic about revival in the IT vertical, some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates as well as target prices given the multiple macro headwinds and believe valuations do not offer much upside. The stock, which is currently trading between 65–75 times its FY27 earnings per share estimates, has slipped 11 per cent over the
Topics : InfoEdge Stock Analysis Market news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon