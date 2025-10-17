Infosys Q2 result analysis: Charts hint at 7% downside; support at ₹1,425

Infosys stock dipped 1.8 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,447 in Friday's trade after the company reported 13.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. The IT major net profit rose to ₹7,364 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹6,506 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 8.6 per cent YoY to ₹44,490 crore in the same period. As of 0:30 AM, Infosys share price quoted at ₹1,452 - down 1.5 per cent from its previous close. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent at 83,530, and the BSE IT index had declined over 1 per cent to 34,350 levels. Against this background, here's a detailed technical outlook on Infosys stock for the likely trend ahead.
InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,452 Likely Target: ₹1,631 / ₹1,348 Upside Potential: 12.3% Downside Risk: 7.2% Support: ₹1,425; ₹1,385; ₹1,348 Resistance: ₹1,479; ₹1,523; ₹1,599 Infosys stock has been trading below its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA) since the breakdown on February 24, 2025. That apart, Infosys stock is also seen quoting below the 50-week moving average (50-WMA), 100-WMA and the 20-month moving average (20-MMA) - thus highlighting a broader downtrend at the counter.
Infosys share price had plunged 26 per cent to a low of ₹1,288 in April 2025, post the breakdown below its 200-DMA. The long-term moving average now stands at ₹1,599, and the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹1,631 - implying that the upside for the stock may be capped around these levels for now. Intermediate resistance for Infosys is visible at ₹1,479 and ₹1,523 levels. On the other hand, even as the overall trend seems weak, the stock may see limited downside from current levels, hints the monthly chart. The monthly super trend line at ₹1,348 is likely to act as a strong support for Infosys stock. The stock has been holding above this trend line support since July 2024. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and ₹1,385 levels.