Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends gains on weak dollar, crude oil prices; opens at 87.76/$

Rupee extends gains on weak dollar, crude oil prices; opens at 87.76/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 87.76 against the greenback on Friday

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee extended its momentum for the third day on Friday amid a continuous decline in crude oil prices and a dip in the dollar index. 
 
The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 87.76 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency is at its highest level in a month and is still down 2.53 per cent so far this year. On Wednesday, the currency posted its strongest single-day gain in almost four months. 
 
The Indian rupee rose to 87.82 on Thursday on the back of foreign portfolio inflows, but opened weaker today after India denied reports of any commitment to former US President Donald Trump on halting Russian oil purchases, analysts said. The clarification has cast uncertainty over the anticipated trade treaty, though discussions continue.
 
   
India's foreign ministry said that it's unaware of a conversation between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after the US leader claimed the Indian leader had pledged to stop buying Russian oil.
 
Exporters are likely to sell near intraday highs, while importers may look to buy on dips, as the Reserve Bank of India was reportedly active at lower levels, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. Meanwhile, a risk-off sentiment across Asia has weighed on earlier optimism, he added. 

Also Read

Infosys shares in focus after Q2 results

Infosys falls 2% even after Q2 beat; stock falls for 5th day; time to sell?

Wipro shares after Q2 results

Wipro shares drop 4% after mixed Q2 results; should you sell or hold?

Nitin Bhasin

Small, midcaps may correct more in Samvat 2082: Nitin Bhasin, Ambit Eq

reliance, reliance industries

RIL Q2 results preview: Jio, O2C may aid growth; retail biz could lag

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends near 1-month high amid weak dollar; closes at 87.82/$

 
Meanwhile, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor, continued to reiterate that the central bank does not target any specific level for the rupee, and the currency value is guided by market forces and macroeconomic fundamentals. 
 
“Our effort really is to ensure that there is an orderly movement of the rupee, both sides, and any undue or any abnormal volatility is curbed,” he said while speaking at the International Monetary Fund’s Governor Talks session in Washington.
 
The Dollar Index extended its fall, reflecting broad weakness in the greenback against major peers. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.15 per cent at 98.18.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell to their lowest since May 2025 following a larger-than-expected increase in the US crude inventories and continuing US Shutdown. Brent crude price was lower by 0.23 per cent at 60.92 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were down 0.26 per cent at 57.32 per barrel, as of 9:09 AM IST.

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks recover; Nifty tops 25,600; Eternal falls 3%, Infosys 1.5%

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

What should investors do with Eternal (Zomato) after Q2? Brokerages decode

Kajaria Ceramics share price

Kajaria's Q2 polish impresses, while demand cracks remain; analysts weigh

Nestle share price, Q2 results

Nestle Q2 review: Buy or sell? New MD, GST cuts sway analysts' views

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

10 stocks with maximum upside this Diwali; Don't miss the market fireworks!

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon