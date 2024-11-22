Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Innovators Facade up 10% on securing Rs 110-cr order from Prestige Mulund

Innovators Facade up 10% on securing Rs 110-cr order from Prestige Mulund

The work order from Prestige Mulund Realty is for designing, developing, supplying, fabricating and installing façade work including stone cladding

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Innovators Facade Systems shares gained 9.7 per cent in morning deals on Friday and clocked an intraday high of Rs 197 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company received Rs 110 crore worth of work orders from Prestige Mulund Realty. 
 
Around 9:54 AM, Innovators Facade shares were up 5.52 percent at Rs 189.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 77,451.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 357.36 crore. The 52-week high of the company was at Rs 263.7 per share and 52-week low of the company was at Rs 141.05 per share.
 
 
The work order from Prestige Mulund Realty is for designing, developing, supplying, fabricating and installing façade work including stone cladding. 
 
Façade work involves the design, construction, and installation of the exterior part of a building, which is often the most visually prominent aspect.
 
Stone cladding is a construction technique where a thin layer or veneer of stone is applied to the exterior or interior surface of a building or structure.
 
As per the filing, The work has to be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

It is a sell on a rise market now with Nifty upside capped, suggest charts

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broad-based gains push Sensex 700 pts higher to 77,850; Nifty at 23,550

Bonds

India bond yields seen rising ahead of debt supply, US yields stay high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Max pain for Bank Nifty seen at 50,900; bias seems cautiously positive

IPO

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opens today: GMP up 26%; Should you subscribe?

 
Innovators Facade Systems is a company specialising in the design, manufacturing, and installation of facade solutions for buildings. Their services typically include a wide range of exterior systems such as glass facades, metal cladding, stone cladding, and composite materials, all of which are designed to enhance a building's aesthetic appeal, structural integrity, and energy efficiency. 
 
By incorporating advanced materials like aluminum composite panels, high-pressure laminates, and double-glazed glass, Innovators Facade Systems helps create modern, durable, and energy-efficient building exteriors. 
 
These facades not only improve the visual appeal of a building but also provide thermal insulation, soundproofing, and weather resistance. Their expertise likely spans across various types of buildings, including residential, commercial, and institutional projects, offering custom-designed solutions tailored to specific architectural needs and environmental considerations.
 
In the past one year, Innovators Facade Systems shares have lost 13.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 17 per cent. 
 

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder, Ola Electric

Ola Electric's shares gain on reports of layoff over 500 employees

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Zinka Logistics shares list at over 2% premium mirroring IPO GMP trend

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Protean eGov down 10% as NSE Investments begins selling up to 20.3% stake

construction, Economy, Building

Rs 1,274-cr order sends Afcons Infrastructure stock 4% higher; details here

Bull, Stock market

SJVN inks MoU with Energy Dept of Rajasthan government; stock rises 5%

Topics : Buzzing stocks buzzing stock BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading stock market investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon