Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investing strategy for mutual fund investors ahead of Lok Sabha poll result

Mutual Fund Investment: Stock market and mutual fund investors, analysts said, need to be wary about rich valuations in equity markets at this point

Investing strategy for mutual fund investors ahead of Lok Sabha poll result
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund investing: Mutual fund investors have found themselves in the crosshairs of widespread offloading of stocks by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), expensive valuations of the Indian markets compared to global peers, and nervousness ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections' results.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 1,707 points (2.25 per cent) month-to-date (MTD) in May, while the Nifty50 index has declined 501 points (2.18 per cent) during the period.

Further, the S&P BSE MidCap index has shed 2.14 per cent thus far in May, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index has slipped 4.23 per cent.

ALSO

Also Read

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Lok Sabha polls fourth phase highlights: Voter turnout for assmebly polls reaches 62.7% by 7pm

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls highlights: 'Sea of saffron' gathered at MP rally shows what LS results will be, says PM

Cochin Shipyard surges 7% on securing large order from European client

Govt bond yields expected to inch higher after inflation 'non-event'

Crude oil prices steady, signal bearish outlook in near term; here's why

Indus Towers, Bosch: Stocks that may enter MSCI Standard index on May 15

Asian shares hit 15-mth high ahead of highly anticipated US inflation data

Topics : Markets Mutual Funds Mutual Fund investments mutual fund investors stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon