Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors may see 10-15% returns from equities in Samvat 2082

Investors may see 10-15% returns from equities in Samvat 2082

In Samvat 2081, benchmark indices paused after two strong years, with the Nifty and Sensex recording modest gains of 6.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Experts caution that without private capex, a broad-based and durable recovery may remain constrained

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a year of modest returns, equity investors may anticipate gains of 10-15 per cent in Samvat 2082, which began on Tuesday.
 
Although valuations have moderated from their peaks a year earlier, they remain above long-term averages, potentially limiting sharp upside. Analysts say the trajectory of corporate earnings, economic growth, and the pace of foreign portfolio inflows will be key factors shaping market performance over the coming year.
 
In Samvat 2081, benchmark indices paused after two strong years, with the Nifty and Sensex recording modest gains of 6.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 managed a 5.8 per cent rise, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 2.1 per cent, following consecutive rallies of over 30 per cent in Samvats 2079 and 2080.
 
 
Muted earnings growth, headwinds from US trade policies -- such as higher tariffs on Indian exports and steep visa fees -- along with persistent FPI outflows to more attractive markets like China, dragged domestic market performance during the year.
 
In a recent note, Nomura said it expects the cyclical slowdown in earnings to persist in the near term, with a modest recovery likely in the financial year 2027 (FY27) (April 2026 onwards). The brokerage has set a March 2026 target of 26,140 for the Nifty 50, based on 21 times FY27 estimated earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1,245.

Also Read

bull run, market rally

Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Diwali cheer on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 52-week highs

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Samvat 2082: Key risks that could test Indian stock markets resilience

Markets in Samvat 2081

Smallcaps set for worst Samvat in 6 years; Nifty posts single-digit return

 
Analysts believe the central government’s tax reforms and GST rationalisation, coupled with the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts and credit-boosting measures, could support equity market prospects. However, the benefits may be offset by subdued household sentiment, sluggish job and wage growth, and weak savings.
 
Private capital expenditure continues to be a key missing link. Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, emphasised that sustained earnings recovery hinges on a revival in private investments.
 
“A fresh cycle of spending is beginning. The GST and income tax rate cuts are giving consumers an extra cushion to spend. However, parts that were fuelled by public capex are slowing because the government is pursuing fiscal consolidation. What needs to be seen is whether this recovery in consumption also triggers private sector capex, which has been elusive,” Gubbi said.
 
Experts caution that without private capex, a broad-based and durable recovery may remain constrained. Valuations, while not inexpensive, have turned relatively fair after an extended period of elevated levels.
 
“I am relatively bullish about next year. We will likely get low double-digit returns, driven by earnings rebound, which I expect to grow by around 14 per cent. Valuations are not cheap; they have just become reasonable after being expensive at the beginning of the year. Markets are at the top end of the fair-value zone, and that’s why returns may be lower than earnings,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director of Valentis Advisors.
 

More From This Section

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks rise on easing US-China trade tensions, Nikkei hits record

ICICI

ICICI Bank to benefit from improved asset quality, healthy loan growthpremium

markets

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

Sebi

Sebi proposes easing transfer, demat norms for pre-2019 securities

market rally, gold

Gold and silver outshine equities as Samvat 2081 draws to a close

Topics : Sensex Samvat Diwali equity investors Equity investment Nifty Market Lens

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon