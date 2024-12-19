Business Standard
Ipca Labs gain 4% after promoter sells 1.6% stake via bulk deal on BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ipca Laboratories shares gained 3.7 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 1572.2 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company's promoter sold a 1.6 per cent stake.
 
Around 11:15 AM, Ipca Labs share price was up 3.26 per cent at Rs 1565.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.21 per cent at 79,215.04. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 39,707.50 crore. 
 
As per BSE bulk deal data, the company's promoter Usha M Chandurkar sold 40,00,000 lakh shares for Rs 1,501.52 per share, reducing her holding from 3.27 per cent as of September-end.  
 
 
As per the BSE shareholding pattern, during the September quarter, among the individual promoters, Premchand Godha held a 2.29 per cent stake in the company, Usha Premchand Godha held a 0.95 per cent stake, Sameer M Chandurkar held 0.79 per cent stake, Pranay Godha held 0.67 per cent stake, Prashant Godha held 0.62 per cent stake and Kalpana Jain held 0.09 per cent stake. 
 
IPCA Laboratories, established in 1949, is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company renowned for manufacturing and marketing high-quality formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and intermediates. With a robust presence in over 120 countries, including regulated markets like the US, Europe, and Australia, IPCA is a global leader in therapeutic segments such as antimalarials, cardiology, pain management, dermatology, and rheumatology. 
 
The company operates over 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities approved by global regulatory authorities like the US FDA and UK MHRA, ensuring world-class quality and compliance. Its strong focus on research and development has enabled the creation of innovative formulations, value-added APIs, and numerous regulatory filings. 

A market leader in antimalarials and APIs like Atenolol and Hydroxychloroquine, IPCA is also committed to sustainability, adhering to environmentally friendly practices. With consistent financial growth and strategic expansion into biosimilars and specialty generics, IPCA continues to deliver exceptional value in the global pharmaceutical industry.
 
In the past one year, Ipca Laboratories shares have 36.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 

