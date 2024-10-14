Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ipca Labs share price hits new high; Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'buy'

Ipca Labs share price hits new high; Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'buy'

Ipca Labs news today: In the past one week, the stock of the pharmaceutical company has rallied 14 per cent as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

Ipca labs

Ipca labs | File photo

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ipca Laboratories share price hit a new high of Rs 1,690 per share, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, after Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgraded the stock to 'Buy'. The brokerage cited better operational efficiency, a revival in the US business, synergies from the Unichem acquisition, and well-established domestic formulation (DF) business as key reasons to upgrade Ipca Labs share.

The brokerage firm values Ipca Labs at 38x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at a share target price of Rs 1,950 per share.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"We believe that the positive factors for Ipca Labs include strong domestic brand franchise, improved US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) compliance, US business revival, synergic benefits of the Unichem acquisition, and improving operational efficiency," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Ipca Labs.
 

In the past one week, the stock of the pharmaceutical company has rallied 14 per cent as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past three months, Ipca Labs share has surged 39 per cent.

Ipca Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company, manufacturing and marketing over 350 formulations and 80 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), covering various therapeutic segments. The products of the company are sold in over 100 countries across the globe. The company has 18 manufacturing units in India, manufacturing APIs and formulations for the world market.

India is one of the largest producers of generic medicines globally with about 20 per cent share in global supply by volume and is also a leading vaccine manufacturer with a global market share of about 60 per cent. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expanding rapidly and is expected to reach a size of about $130 billion by 2030 from $65 billion currently, Ipca Labs said in its FY24 Annual Report.

The company's branded formulations business in India now comprises 21 marketing divisions focusing on key therapeutic segments with a portfolio of about 165 brands. In order to increase the coverage and facilitate launch of new therapy divisions and new products, the company has added nearly 2,000 medical representatives in the domestic market during the last two financial years.

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Financials, Auto gain

Wipro

Wipro gains 3% as board to mull bonus issue in a meeting on Oct 16-17

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Check FII, Retail, Proprietary trading bets in F&O at the start of the week

Stock market, market

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Market Today: RIL, HCLTech Q2 results; S&P 500, Dow at record; Hyundai IPO


According to MOFSL, after three years of earnings deterioration, Ipca Labs is well-poised to deliver strong earnings growth over FY24-27. With broad-based growth in volume and pricing, Ipca Labs has been able to outperform the industry significantly in the domestic formulation (DF) market, with 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in MAT August 2024 and a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in MAT Aug’21-24.

Ipca Labs is making efforts to augment its export prospects through new launches and market share gains in generics exports. It is also working to drive synergies from the Unichem acquisition, the brokerage firm said in its report.

After a muted performance in the US generics business over the last 10 years due to compliance issues, Ipca Labs is geared up to revive its US business through improving USFDA compliance, new launches over the next 6-8 months, and synergies from the Unichem acquisition, it added.

Also Read

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

DMart share price plunges 9% as Q2 miss street estimates, brokerages mixed

road construction

Ashoka Buildcon stock flies 8% after Co receives LoA worth Rs 3,982 cr

share market stock market trading

Stock-Split: Abans Enterprises, Credent Global to trade ex-date tomorrow

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS shares slip as brokerages offer mixed outlook, reduce earning estimates

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 122% in 4 months; up 1100% in 25 months

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends IPCA Laboratories Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon