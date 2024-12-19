Business Standard
IOLCP shares climb 7% after board to mull on stock split; key details here

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (IOLCP) rallied up to 7.52 per cent at 436.50 per share on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (IOLCP) rallied up to 7.52 per cent at 436.50 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals. IOL Chemicals share price surged after the company
 
“The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th December 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, as may be determined by the Board of Directors,” the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 
 
 
IOLCP specialises in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty chemical products. Financially, IOLCP reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 19.15 crore in Q2 FY25, down 49 per cent from Rs 37.79 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY24). 
 
Total income for Q2FY25 was Rs. 532.18 crore, compared to Rs. 552.41 crore in Q2 FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q2FY25 stood at Rs. 47.99 crore, down from Rs. 71.21 crore in the same period last year.
 
Meanwhile, on the equities side, IOLCP’s stock has underperformed the market, as in the last six months it has surged 5 per cent, while falling 7 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 2 per cent in the last six months and 10.8 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 2,526.39 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 25.20 times and at an earning per share of Rs 17.08. 

At 11:05 AM; the shares of the company were up 5.09 per cent at Rs 426.60 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.21 per cent lower at 79,213.81 level. 
 
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, established in September 1986, is a prominent player in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and specialty chemicals industries. With robust manufacturing capabilities, the company leverages economies of scale for cost advantages. 
 
Its deep expertise in both sectors strengthens its business model and creates diverse growth opportunities. In the API segment, IOL manufactures and supplies a wide range of essential products used by pharmaceutical companies globally, including Ibuprofen, Metformin, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, and Fenofibrate, with a strong presence across key therapeutic categories.
 

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

