IT stocks see sharpest fall in six months after US H-1B fee hike

Indian IT stocks recorded their sharpest decline in nearly six months following the US government’s announcement of a steep new fee on H-1B visa applications.

The Nifty IT index closed at 25,550, down 2.95 per cent — its steepest fall since April 3. Nine of its 10 constituents ended lower, erasing a combined Rs 85,496 crore in market capitalisation.

Mphasis, which declined 4.7 per cent, LTIMindtree, which fell 4.5 per cent, and Coforge, which also dropped 4.5 per cent, were the biggest losers among Nifty IT constituents. Infosys, down 2.6 per cent, and TCS, down 3 per cent, were the