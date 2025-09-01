Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GDP, auto sales lift markets; Nifty posts sharpest gain in two weeks

GDP, auto sales lift markets; Nifty posts sharpest gain in two weeks

Nifty gained 198 points to 24,625 and Sensex added 555 points to 80,364 as upbeat GDP data, higher auto sales and Fed rate cut hopes lifted sentiment in Indian markets

The Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices rose over 1.6 per cent, buoyed by a rally in global equities

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Markets kicked off the new month on a positive note, with the Nifty rising close to a per cent.
 
The rally was fuelled by better-than-expected GDP growth of 7.8 per cent for the April–June quarter. Information technology stocks led the gains, benefiting from the rupee’s new lows against the US dollar.
 
Sentiment was further lifted by a US appeals court decision declaring most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal, though the tariffs remain in place until 14 October pending a possible Supreme Court appeal.
 
Snapping its three-day losing streak, the Nifty 50 index rose 198 points, or 0.81 per cent—the most in two weeks—to end at 24,625. The Sensex added 555 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 80,364. All major indices, with the exception of media and pharma, ended with gains. Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables outperformed with over 2 per cent growth, supported by higher monthly auto sales and optimism over a potential consumption boost from lowering Goods and Services Tax. The GST Council is expected to meet later this week to discuss tax cuts.
 
 
The Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices rose over 1.6 per cent, buoyed by a rally in global equities.

Expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September also improved investor appetite, as lower US rates tend to make emerging markets like India more attractive for foreign investment.
 
“The economy expanded at its fastest pace in five quarters, well above both RBI and Street projections. This reinforces confidence in India’s growth resilience despite global uncertainties. At the same time, easing tensions between India and China provide a geopolitical tailwind, especially after the shock of Trump’s tariff hikes. Further relief came from a US appeals court ruling most of Trump’s tariffs illegal, which, while temporarily still in effect, raised hopes of reversal,” said Gaurav Garg, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.
 
However, some economists urged caution in interpreting the GDP data.
 
“Strong Q2 GDP is amplified by low deflators, one-off factors and is backward looking. The tariff impact will be visible after September,” Nomura said in a note. “In our view, this is not a signal of strong underlying demand, as it was boosted by low deflators, export frontloading, and its composition appears at odds with other high-frequency data and demand signals,” it added.
 
The broader markets also saw gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising 1.97 per cent and 1.57 per cent, respectively. The India Vix index fell 4 per cent to 11.3. Market breadth was strong, with 2,795 stocks advancing and 1,391 declining. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 5.2 trillion to Rs 449 trillion.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

