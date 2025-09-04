Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty end flat as GST buzz fizzles; Reliance dragged down

Sensex, Nifty end flat as GST buzz fizzles; Reliance dragged down

Indian equity markets ended flat as initial gains faded post-GST announcements, with Reliance Industries falling due to higher oil service taxes, offsetting gains in auto and banking stocks

markets, Sensex, nifty

“Markets are grappling with pressures from tepid corporate earnings, concerns about US tariffs, and consistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. The impact of these announcements will likely reflect in earnings in the third quarter, which is expected to be reported in January 2026,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity benchmarks gave up their initial cheer and ended Thursday's session flat. The highest goods and services tax (GST) on oil exploration services led to a decline in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, offsetting gains in auto and banking majors. The Sensex, which had risen as much as 889 points or 1.1 per cent during the day, ended the session at 80,718, gaining 150 points or 0.2 per cent. Nifty, meanwhile, ended at 24,734, a gain of 19 points or 0.08 per cent. The total market capitalisation declined by Rs 1.5 trillion, standing at Rs 451 trillion.
 
On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the slashing of GST rates on goods such as two-wheelers, consumer staples, air conditioners, and cancer drugs. The GST Council also approved a two-rate structure of 5% and 18% for most goods, replacing the current four rates. However, a 40 per cent rate will apply to "super luxury" and "sin" goods such as cigarettes, cars exceeding a certain engine capacity, and carbonated beverages.
 
 
The GST rate cut is aimed at reviving consumption and providing relief to the economy from the impact of the 50 per cent trade tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports.
 
"Weak consumption over the past 2-3 years was partly due to commodity inflation outpacing income growth. The deflationary impact of the GST rate cut would partly address this headwind. Further, easing commodity prices (tea, palm, coffee), a good monsoon, favourable base for urban consumption, the recent personal income tax reduction, and the upcoming pay commission all bode well for FMCG consumption over the next 12-15 months," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.
 
However, the market’s initial surge fizzled out as the GST changes were factored in.


 
Looking ahead, investors will closely track the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this month and the possibility of removing additional tariffs against India for further cues.
 
Mahindra and Mahindra, which rose 6 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex gains and the best-performing Sensex stock, followed by HDFC Bank, which rose 0.8 per cent. Reliance Industries, which fell 0.9 per cent, was the biggest drag on the Sensex. The stock of Reliance Industries fell due to higher tax rates on oil-related services. Despite the 40 per cent tax on sin goods like cigarettes, the stock of Godfrey Philips India rose by 2.6 per cent.
 
“The broader outlook remains vulnerable. In the near term, consolidation in the benchmark index cannot be ruled out,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking. FPIs were net sellers worth Rs 106 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,233 crore.

