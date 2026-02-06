Friday, February 06, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / IT stocks log worst week in four months as AI disruption fears resurface

Indian IT stocks recorded their worst weekly performance in four months, losing over Rs 6.4 trillion in market capitalisation

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian information technology companies declined on Friday, capping their worst weekly performance in four months, as fears resurfaced that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could disrupt traditional technology services businesses.
 
How did IT stocks perform during the week? 
The Nifty IT index fell 1.5 per cent on Friday and declined 6.4 per cent over the week. The sell-off wiped out about Rs 6.4 trillion in market capitalisation from IT stocks.
 
All constituents of the index ended lower on Friday. For the week, Infosys dropped 8.2 per cent — the steepest among index peers — followed by Tech Mahindra, which slid 7.1 per cent.
 
 
What triggered the renewed sell-off in IT shares? 

The renewed anxiety follows fresh announcements by Anthropic, which on Thursday released an upgraded version of its AI model aimed at financial research. The company said the new Claude Opus 4.6 model can deliver detailed financial analyses in hours that would otherwise take days, and has improved capabilities across finance-related tasks and software development.
 
The rout also comes days after Anthropic introduced new plug-ins that enable its generative AI workspace to automate workflows across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis functions.
 
How sharp was the recent decline in the Nifty IT index? 
Earlier this week, the Nifty IT index had tumbled 5.9 per cent on Wednesday, marking its sharpest single-day fall since March 23, 2020.
 
Why are investors worried about AI-led disruption? 
Concerns around AI-led disruption are weighing on the sector at a time when revenue growth for Indian IT firms remains muted.
 
“The IT industry is growing in poor single digits in dollar terms. On top of that, fears of AI eating into existing business models have shaken investor confidence,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics. “If the sector were posting double-digit growth, the correction would not have been this severe. Now there is even talk of de-growth.”
 
Is the current sell-off an overreaction? 
Chokkalingam described the current sell-off as an overreaction and said IT stocks could rebound in the coming months.
 
“Indian IT companies are integrating AI tools to improve productivity and reduce costs, and some large players have already won AI-related projects. That said, the wealth-creation phase for IT is over. At best, the sector now serves as a hedge against steady rupee depreciation,” he said.

