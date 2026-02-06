Jubilant Pharmova shares fall over 4% after Q3 net profit declines 17% YoY

Jubilant Pharmova share price today

Jubilant Pharmova share price fell over 4 per cent in Friday's session as the company's net profit declined in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip fell as much as 4.4 per cent to ₹931 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter has seen a trade of 0.3 million shares on NSE so far. As of 1:55 PM, Jubilant Pharmova was trading 2.2 per cent down at ₹951.70, as against a 0.1 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

In the last 12 months, Jubilant Pharmova share price decreased 8 per cent, compared to a 8.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Jubilant Pharmova share price fall today?

Jubilant Pharmova share price declined on Friday after the company reported a decrease in the third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit due to exceptional losses.

The normalised profit after tax (PAT) of Jubilant Pharmova dropped 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹86 crore in the December quarter from ₹104 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25). The normalised PAT margin declined 168 basis points to 4 per cent from 5.7 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing.

Jubilant Pharmova incurred an exceptional loss of ₹13 crore due to changes in the labour code. Additionally, the pharmaceutical company lost ₹26 crore as they temporarily suspended manufacturing at the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) sterile injectables facility at Montreal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹310 crore from ₹296 crore. However, the Ebitda margin declined 172 basis points on year to 14.5 per cent from 16.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Jubilant Pharmova’s revenue increased 17 per cent on year to ₹2,123 crore from ₹1,822 crore on the back of strong performance across all business segments, with the CDMO sterile inectables delivering particularly robust growth.

“We expect this growth momentum to continue as we make progress in the last quarter of current financial year,” the management said. Jubilant Pharmova ramped up revenue generation in the CDMO segment from technology transfer programs at Line 3 in Spokane.

The company continues to invest in the contract research, development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) business to build capabilities. In the generic business, Jubilant Pharmova is foreseeing growth and profitability improvement, the management said.

Technical view

Jubilant Pharmova has been trading in a short-term negative chart structure following the breakdown of its ₹1,020–₹1,180 congestion zone on January 19, 2026, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market.

At the current juncture, it is hovering around its 2-year exponential moving average (EMA), placed near the ₹940 level. Looking ahead, a sustained move above ₹1,000 might take the stock up to the ₹1,050–₹1,080 spot levels in the near term. Conversely, a break below the ₹930 spot level could drag it toward the ₹860–₹850 range, Kumar added.

