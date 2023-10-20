close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

ITC's stock may remain range-bound post July-September quarter show

Most brokerages have cut their earnings estimates marginally to factor in the weak performance of the paperboards division

ITC limited
Premium

Representative Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Conglomerate ITC’s results for the July-September quarter of 2023-23 (Q2FY24) on a consolidated basis were broadly in line with brokerage estimates.

While the performance of the cigarette business was in line with expectations, non-cigarette fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) lagged.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

ITC rises 2% in a weak market as brokerages give thumbs up to Q1 results

Power, building materials, and IT stocks bear the biggest brunt of FPI

Stock of this railway wagon company has zoomed over 800% in 20 months

ITC sinks 3% after Q2 results in sharpest single-day decline in 12 weeks

Market movers: Explaining the surge in Indians declaring capital gains

This newly listed stock has zoomed nearly 100% against its issue price

Topics : ITC Brokerages FMCG Cigarette

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon