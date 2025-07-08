ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

Shares of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are buzzing in trades for the last two trading sessions. The sectoral index - Nifty FMCG was among the top gainers on Monday, with select stocks gaining up to 6 per cent. Today (Tuesday), thus far in early deals the Nifty FMCG index and sectoral stocks are seen trading on a subdued note. Will these stocks be able to catch investors fancy in the near-term or will they falter? Here's a detailed technical outlook on the FMCG heavyweights - ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Dabur for the likely trend ahead. ITC Current Price: