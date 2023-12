Shares of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank hit over eight-year high of Rs 139.95 as they soared 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade on the back of heavy volumes. The spurt comes amid the lender's fund raising plan via qualified institutional placement (QIP).As per the exchange filing, the board of J&K Bank has approved the floor price at Rs 112.66 per share for raising Rs 750 crore through QIP.

