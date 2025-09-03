Jane Street files appeal in SAT, says Sebi probe 'biased, pre-determined'

US-based trading firm Jane Street Group on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the alleged manipulation matter, according to documents seen by Business Standard.

The trading firm said the market regulator refused access to crucial and relevant documents imperative to its defence. It alleged ‘bias and pre-determination’ by Sebi for ‘abandoning and reversing’ an earlier finding that showed no price manipulation.