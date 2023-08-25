Jio Financial index exclusion deferred; Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed 10x

Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed nearly 10x





Jio Financial index exclusion deferred again

The IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, a company involved in water supply projects, was subscribed nearly 10 times on Friday. The high networth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 15 times, retail around 12 times and institutional investor portion 0.3 times. The price band for the IPO is Rs 94-99 per share. Through the IPO, the company is looking to issue Rs 309 crore in fresh capital. At the top-end, Vishnu Prakash will be valued at Rs 1,234 crore. In FY23, the company had reported net profit of Rs 90 crore on revenues of Rs 1,168 crore. As of July 15, 2023, Vishnu Prakash’s order book stood at Rs 3,800 crore. The IPO closes on Monday.

Jio Financial Services’ removal from the benchmark Nifty and Sensex was deferred by three more days. The decision was taken by exchanges after the stock hit down limit in the preceding two trading sessions. However, the shares of the financial unit spun off from Reliance Industries showed signs of stabilising. Jio Fin ended at Rs 221.6, up 3.8 per cent on the NSE, where Rs 5,848 crore worth of shares changed hands. Another Rs 740.52 crore worth of shares changed hands on the BSE, where the stock ended at Rs 212, down 1.7 per cent. BSE has said the stock will now be removed from the Sensex on August 31. Jio Financial was expected to selling worth over Rs 7,300 crore from exchange traded funds and global depository receipt holders. Analysts said the selling pressure on the stock could ease over the next few days. Investors are also looking for cues from RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.