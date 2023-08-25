Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.45%)
64958.33 -294.01
Nifty (-0.48%)
19294.10 -92.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5420.05 -17.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.77%)
38488.75 -300.25
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44272.50 -223.70
Heatmap

Ashish Kacholia buys 1 mn shares of this auto company; stk up 43% in 2 days

Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 1.03 million shares os Universal Autofoundry on Thursday

auto

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Universal Autofoundry were locked in the 20-per cent upper circuit at Rs 232.05 apiece, also their 52-week high, in an otherwise weak market after ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought over 10 million shares in the company on Thursday.

At 12:50 PM, shares of the auto components and equipment company were frozen at the upper limit as against 0.44 per cent fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE Auto index, too, was down 0.09 per cent.

In two days, the stock of the company has surged 43.2 per cent, while it has leaped 53 per cent in four days. The Sensex index, meanwhile dipped 0.7 per cent over the past four days.

On Thursday, promoters Amit Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Payal Gupta, and Kishan Lal Gupta sold their entire stakes worth 2.05 million shares via bulk deals.

Among them, Amit Gupta sold 771,456 shares at Rs 160 per share; Urmila Gupta sold 117,250 shares at Rs 193.4 per share; Payal Gupta offleaded 985,000 shares at Rs 160 per share; and Kishan Lal reduced his stake by 177,500 shares at Rs 193.4 per share. 

According to the data provided by the exchanges, ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 1.03 million shares at a price of Rs 161.59 per share. He held nil or less than 1 per cent stake at the end of the June quarter. 

Also Read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Venus Pipes rallies 7% to hit record high as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake

Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 159pts, Nifty atop 18,800; TaMo, HCL Tech up 3%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Escorts Kubota hits new high, surges 8% in 2 days in weak market

Elevated inflation trends may dig a deeper hole for FMCG stocks: Analysts

HDFC Bank, Uflex among 5 oversold stocks you should avoid accumulating

EIH hits 52-week high as promoter Oberoi Group partners Reliance Industries

Kaynes up 14%, hits record high on Rs 3,750 crore MoU with Karnataka Govt


Himalaya Finance and Investment Company, a venture capital firm, also bought 1.03 million shares in the company at an average price of Rs 168.49 per share.

Over the past one year, shares of the auto ancillary company have risen 83 per cent at the bourses as against about 10 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex index. Over the last five years, they have zoomed 326 per cent.

Universal Autofoundry Limited is a global manufacturer and exporter specialising in the production of Grey Iron, Ductile Iron, and SG Iron Casting. Their products cater to various industries, including automobiles, earth movers, agriculture, railways, and international markets.

In the April to June quarter, the company posted net profit of Rs 3.5 crore as against PAT of Rs 3.34 crore last year and Rs 1.5 crore in the March quarter of FY23. Revenue from operations, however, declined to Rs 57.55 crore from Rs 61.17 crore YoY and Rs 60.5 crore QoQ.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets automobile industry automobile sales

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesIMD Weather ForecastNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon