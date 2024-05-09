Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; BoB, L&T, Tata Power in focus
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 09: At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures show a slight dip, trading marginally lower at 22,388 compared to Nifty50 futures
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 09: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 may continue their volatile trajectory on Thursday, mirroring weak global signals and a subdued start indicated by GIFT Nifty futures.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets exhibit a mixed sentiment ahead of China's April trade figures and Japan's pay statistics.
Japan's Nikkei saw a modest uptick of 0.26 per cent, while Korea's Kospi remained largely unchanged. Conversely, Australia's ASX200 declined over 0.55 per cent.
In the US, the S&P 500 barely budged, hovering near the flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by approximately 0.18 er cent. The tech sector weighed down the indices, notably with Uber and Shopify, both reporting quarterly results.
However, the Dow Jones stood out, posting a gain of 172 points or 0.44 per cent.
In the domestic market, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,669.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of to Rs 5,928.81 crore on May 8.
Investors will await key earnings reports, including those of State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Asian Paints among others.
8:54 AM
BSE Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 107 crore, announces dividend of Rs 15
The company’s net was impacted due to an outgo of Rs 169.77 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as regulatory fee on notional value of options contracts.Exchange's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said that they will request the market regulator to review the same for a relief. READ MORE
8:50 AM
ALERT :: China Jan-Apr exports up 1.5% YoY, imports 3.2% YoY
>> China April exports up 1.5%, higher than expected (est: 1.3% YoY growth)
>> China April imports rise 8.4%, higher than estimated (est: 4.7%)
8:44 AM
India leads Asia-Pacific region's M&A deals in Q1 2024: S&P Global
China saw deal numbers fall to just a mere nine in Q1 2024 compared to 24 the year before. In Australia, deals dropped to 12 in Q1 2024 from 26 a year ago. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Dixon Tech, Indus Towers among top bets of insurance companies in April 2024
The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, had surged 1.2 per cent in April to 22,604 levels. The gains in the Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Microcap 250 were better in April, and these indexes outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 by rising 7.05 per cent, 6.34 per cent and 10.5 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively, data shows. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 5,928.81 crore on May 8
8:27 AM
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs sold equities worth Rs 6,669.10 crore on May 8
8:22 AM
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,260, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 84,900
The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also slipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,900. READ MORE
8:16 AM
US may ban Chinese connected vehicles or impose restrictions: Raimondo
The US could take "extreme action" and ban Chinese connected vehicles or impose restrictions on them, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, in the first indication a ban could be on the table after a national security investigation. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stocks to watch on May 9: HG Infra, Piramal Ent, BSE, NBCC, SKF India
HG Infra: The firm reported its Q4 earnings with a net profit increase of 11.2 per cent at Rs 190 crore compared to Rs 170.9 crore in the previous year. READ MORE
8:07 AM
RBI asks NBFCs to stick to gold loan cash payout cap of Rs 20,000
India's central bank on Wednesday warned some non-bank lenders against disbursing cash loans in excess of the permissible limit of Rs 20,000 ($240), according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters, a move that is likely to stop large cash payouts to those borrowing against gold. READ MORE
8:02 AM
JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt
India’s inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond index will give a boost to its private credit markets by providing a benchmark for investments and attracting more inflows, according to BPEA Credit. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Tata Power, L&T, BoB, VI, and TVS Motor among six stocks to track on May 9
Tata Power: On Wednesday, Tata Power disclosed a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 895 crore, compared to Rs 778 crore in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Nifty bias to remain negative till it breaches 22,500, says Ajit Mishra
The Nifty has been gradually edging lower following a retest of its record high, nearing the lower boundary of the upward channel at around 22,150. A significant spike in the volatility index, India VIX, has altered the sentiment and is likely to exert further pressure. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Nifty Auto signals downward trend on charts: Check key levels here
The Nifty Auto Index, currently priced at 22,458.65, is exhibiting a downward trend in the near term as per the charts. In light of this trend, the most prudent trading strategy would be to initiate selling positions on the index and its constituents either on rallies or near the resistance levels. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Power Grid, Jubilant FoodWorks, Divi's: Top 3 technical picks for May 9
In the current market scenario, a significant event is unfolding within Power Grid. Analysis of its daily chart reveals the emergence of a bullish piercing candlestick pattern, a crucial signal indicating potential upward momentum. READ MORE
