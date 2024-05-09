Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; BoB, L&T, Tata Power in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 09: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 may continue their volatile trajectory on Thursday, mirroring weak global signals and a subdued start indicated by GIFT Nifty futures.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures show a slight dip, trading marginally lower at 22,388 compared to Nifty50 futures.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets exhibit a mixed sentiment ahead of China's April trade figures and Japan's pay statistics.

Japan's Nikkei saw a modest uptick of 0.26 per cent, while Korea's Kospi remained largely unchanged. Conversely, Australia's ASX200 declined over 0.55 per cent.

In the US, the S&P 500 barely budged, hovering near the flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by approximately 0.18 er cent. The tech sector weighed down the indices, notably with Uber and Shopify, both reporting quarterly results.

However, the Dow Jones stood out, posting a gain of 172 points or 0.44 per cent.

In the domestic market, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,669.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of to Rs 5,928.81 crore on May 8.

Investors will await key earnings reports, including those of State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Asian Paints among others.