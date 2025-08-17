Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-baked

Quick service restaurant (QSR) majors reported weak same-store sales (SSS) and softer profitability in the April–June quarter. While stiffer competition and sluggish urban demand dragged the sector, Jubilant FoodWorks — the country’s largest listed player — once again broke away from the pack with double-digit SSS growth.

Driven by Domino’s Pizza, standalone revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Orders grew 17.3 per cent, with like-for-like sales up 11.6 per cent. SSS growth for Domino’s held firm at 11.6 per cent — its third straight quarter in double digits. Deliveries led the charge, with revenue up 25 per