Home / Markets / News / Kotak MF launches Transportation & Logistics Fund; HDFC MF unveils new fund

Kotak MF launches Transportation & Logistics Fund; HDFC MF unveils new fund

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund, an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty India Digital Index

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund, a thematic equity scheme which will primarily invest in companies engaged in transportation, logistics, and related activities. Over the last five years, there
has been a 44 per cent increase in the number of listed companies in this space. 
Nifty India Digital Index Fund
 
HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund, an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty India Digital Index. The fund provides diversified exposure to India’s digital transformation, investing in 30 stocks across sectors like software, e-commerce, telecom, and fintech, with sector and stock-specific caps to manage risk.  
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

