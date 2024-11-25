Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors turn net buyers of Indian stocks after record selling run

Foreign investors turn net buyers of Indian stocks after record selling run

The benchmarks rallied on Monday, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the elections of the country's richest state, Maharashtra

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Foreigners started to pull out money from prized local equities in late September, as China emerged as an alternative. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in Indian markets on Monday, provisional exchange data showed, snapping a record selling streak that had partly caused the country's benchmark indexes to confirm corrections earlier this month.

FIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 9,948 crore ($1.18 billion), after 38 consecutive sessions of being net sellers during which outflows totalled to about $16.5 billion.

Foreigners started to pull out money from prized local equities in late September, as China emerged as an alternative after it announced its most aggressive stimulus measures since the pandemic to revive its sputtering economy.

It coincided with a quarterly results season which saw the most downgrades since early 2020 across the board.

 

The double whammy of foreign fund exodus and lacklustre earnings knocked benchmark Nifty 50 off its record highs, plunging it into oversold zone in October. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were dragged into correction territories earlier this month.

The benchmarks rallied on Monday, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the elections of the country's richest state, Maharashtra. 

More From This Section

Zomato

Zomato shares rise over 7% on Sensex entry, replacing JSW Steel

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

PSU stocks rally; RITES, Indian Bank, Bharat Dynamic, RVNL surge up to 13%

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Indian bourses face profit risks from proposal on clearing firms' structure

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

BJP Maha win, global cues. Reasons Sensex rallied 1,300pts intraday Monday

Meanwhile, MSCI's addition of five Indian companies, Voltas, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Oberoi Realty and Alkem Laboratories comes into effect from market close on Monday.

The inclusion is likely to attract $2.5 billion in passive inflows into India's equity markets, brokerage Nuvama said earlier in November.

HDFC Bank's weightage will see a second tranche of increase in the global standard index, which was estimated to bring inflows worth up to $1.8 billion.

Data on whether the inflows on Monday were directly related to the rebalancing is not available.

Nifty 50 has lost 8 per cent since its record high in late September, which many analysts said made local equities more attractive.

It is time to buy the dip in large-caps, Bernstein analysts said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

FII activities, global trends drivers for mkt movement this week: Analysts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Iran-Israel war, Sebi F&O: Why Sensex plunged over 1,800 pts intraday today

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Have the FIIs lost their way amid DIIs capitalisation on market rally

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August on higher valuations

Topics : Stock Market Foreign Institutional Investors foreign investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon