Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kulwant Singh takes charge as Executive Director of regulatory body IBBI

Kulwant Singh takes charge as Executive Director of regulatory body IBBI

Singh has a graduate degree in law. He has completed more than 25 years in various capacities in the office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)

insolvency

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kulwant Singh, a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, has taken charge as Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to a release.
Earlier, Singh has served as the Director General of Audit, East Coast Railway.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Kulwant Singh took charge as Executive Director, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), on 11th September 2024," a release dated September 11 by the IBBI said.
Singh has a graduate degree in law. He has completed more than 25 years in various capacities in the office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG).
 
He was also posted as Principal Director of Audit in Embassy of India, Washington DC and Director of Audit in High Commission of India, London.
Last year in December, IBBI announced that Jithesh John has taken charge as an executive director. Prior to that, IBBI in October had announced that Sandip Garg has assumed charge as a Whole Time Member in the Bankruptcy Board.
IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiuminsolvency

Ibbi guidelines for CoC need monitoring mechanism, say IBC experts

insolvency

Rescued firms 2.5 times those liquidated in realty sector, shows IBBI data

Insolvency, IBBI, insolvency and bankruptcy code

Insolvency Board mandates to provide unique ID to each valuation report

insolvency

IBBI introduces self-regulatory guidelines for committee of creditors

insolvency

Resolutions under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code highest in FY24: Crisil

Topics : IBBI Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Indian Auditory cag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon