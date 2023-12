3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

The 'major' order won by L&T Construction pertains to establishing systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities, for the Amaala project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia.

L&T classifies a 'major' order as the one worth anywhere between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 crore.

Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 per cent Wednesday to a fresh high of Rs 3,548 on the BSE. The stock reacted to the company's arm winning a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order.